16-year-old boy arrested for fatally stabbing father in Aomori Prefecture

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for fatally stabbing his 49-year-old father at their home in Tsugaru City, Aomori Prefecture, on Monday.

A neighbor discovered the victim collapsed inside his house at around 3:20 p.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. The man had stab wounds to the neck and other parts of his body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police arrested the victim’s high-school son who was at home when they arrived. They also found a knife that is believed to be the murder weapon.

Following his arrest, the teenager admitted to the charge but did not give a motive. Police are trying to find out what the source of the trouble was between the father and son.

