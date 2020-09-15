Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

16-year-old boy arrested for fatally stabbing father in Aomori Prefecture

1 Comment
AOMORI

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for fatally stabbing his 49-year-old father at their home in Tsugaru City, Aomori Prefecture, on Monday.  

A neighbor discovered the victim collapsed inside his house at around 3:20 p.m. and called 110, Fuji TV reported. The man had stab wounds to the neck and other parts of his body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. 

Police arrested the victim’s high-school son who was at home when they arrived. They also found a knife that is believed to be the murder weapon. 

Following his arrest, the teenager admitted to the charge but did not give a motive. Police are trying to find out what the source of the trouble was between the father and son.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police are trying to find out what the source of the trouble was between the father and son.

The problem is, the father is dead. The kid admit killing him. What else is there to know?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel