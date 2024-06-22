 Japan Today
crime

16-year-old student arrested for stabbing classmate during recess

0 Comments
HONJO, Saitama

A 16-year-old high school boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 16-year-old classmate with scissors during a recess at school in Honjo, Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:55 a.m. on Friday. Kyodo New reported that the victim was stabbed in the left side of his back and waist. A teacher subdued the attacker, while another staff member called police.

The victim was taken to hospital. Police said doctors told them his wounds are not life-threatening.

Police said the two boys were in the same class and are trying to determine the source of trouble between them. The suspect was quoted as saying, “I stabbed him but I didn’t plan to kill him.”

