crime

16-year-old student on minibike assaulted

SAKAI

A 16-year-old boy riding a minibike in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture, was assaulted by two men who demanded cash.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. The boy told police he was riding along when the two men, who were also on a minibike, came up beside him and demanded he pull over. After he stopped his bike, the men demanded he give them cash. The boy was punched in the face by one of the men and knocked to the ground. The two suspects then fled without stealing anything.

The boy sustained slight injuries to his waist.

The suspect who punched the teenage victim has bleach blonde hair and appears to be around 20 years old, police said.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Some tough guys right here, beating on a teenager. Also, nice hair mate. Did you dye it yourself?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

