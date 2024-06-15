17-year-old boy arrested for assaulting father over smartphone game argument

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday arrested a 17-year-old high school boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he assaulted his 45-year-old father following an argument over his playing a smartphone game.

According to police, the boy has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I meant to kill him.”

The incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday at the boy’s home in Naka Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the boy told them that his father scolded him for often playing smartphone games until the early hours of the morning, leading to an argument.

Police said the boy punched his father and stomped on his face, causing injuries including a fractured cheekbone. The father was taken to the hospital where doctors said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The boy, who broke his hand during the fight, called 110 himself, police said.

© Japan Today