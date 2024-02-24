17-year-old boy arrested for beating up man, leaving him in serious condition

Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 17-year-old youth on suspicion of assaulting a 22-year-old man.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:35 a.m. Friday on a street in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported. The suspect is accused of repeatedly punching the victim, a university student, and stomping on his back.

A passerby saw the victim lying on the street and called 119. Police said the victim suffered severe facial injuries and remained unconscious on Saturday.

The suspect, who was intoxicated at the time of his arrest, has admitted attacking the victim but said he did not know him, police said, adding that they are questioning him further on what started the trouble.

© Japan Today