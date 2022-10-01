Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

17-year-old boy arrested for forcibly kissing school girl

3 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 17-year-old high school boy for forcibly kissing a junior high school girl at the entrance to her apartment.

According to local media, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Sept 21. The girl was quoted by police as saying that when she arrived at the entrance to the apartment building where she lived, the boy came up behind her, pulled down her face mask and kissed her.

Police said the girl told them she did not know the boy.

After the incident, the girl told her parents who notified police. The boy was arrested on Friday night and has admitted to the allegation, police said.

Well, at least that’s ALL he did.

Maybe he really likes her, not a perv this time.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Been watching too many Japanese dramas. He skipped the riding together on a bicycle scene, now he’ll have to fast forward to the standing in the rain and shouting/crying scene.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

We live in a society that is a lot more paranoid and fear-filled than a few years ago.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

But how old was the girl ?

Anyway it's innapropriate action by the boy.

I hope she doesn't become sick

0 ( +0 / -0 )

