17-year-old boy arrested over fatal stabbing of friend on Tokyo street

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old male friend on a street on Monday morning.

The incident occurred in Adachi Ward at around 4:15 a.m., Kyodo News reported.

According to police, a call was made to 119 from a boy who said his friend had stabbed him. When police rushed to the scene, they found the boy who had been stabbed once in the right chest. He was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Police arrested the suspect who had remained at the scene. He had a blood-stained fruit knife on him.

Police said the suspect called the victim and asked him to come to the scene regarding some trouble over a girl who was with him. The victim came by bicycle.

The suspect was quoted by police as saying about the victim: "He was making a move on the girl I was dating and I stabbed him in a fit of anger."

