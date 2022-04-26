17-year-old boy arrested over sexual assault of junior high school girl

Police in Osaka have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of sexually assaulting a junior high school girl as she returned home from cram school at night earlier this month.

According to police, the suspect trailed his victim who was riding slowly on a bicycle, and then chased her for more than 100 meters as she attempted to get away from him, Kyodo News reported. He pulled her off the bike, then groped her upper body. The girl suffered injuries to her shoulder and left arm in the struggle.

Although the boy fled the scene, surveillance camera footage from the area helped police identify him and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, who is a part-time worker, has admitted to the charge. Police said there have been three assaults against female minors within a 400-meter radius of the crime scene since late March and they are questioning the suspect about his possible involvement in those cases.

© Japan Today