17-year-old boy arrested over sexual assault of junior high school girl

Police in Osaka have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of sexually assaulting a junior high school girl as she returned home from cram school at night earlier this month.
According to police, the suspect trailed his victim who was riding slowly on a bicycle, and then chased her for more than 100 meters as she attempted to get away from him, Kyodo News reported. He pulled her off the bike, then groped her upper body. The girl suffered injuries to her shoulder and left arm in the struggle.
Although the boy fled the scene, surveillance camera footage from the area helped police identify him and he was arrested on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect, who is a part-time worker, has admitted to the charge. Police said there have been three assaults against female minors within a 400-meter radius of the crime scene since late March and they are questioning the suspect about his possible involvement in those cases.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
What's Cram school ?
I've not heard of that before.
Lamilly
Thank goodness for surveillance cameras
Matthew Hopkins
Makes me wonder why the police had not informed people and done some extra patrols. Did anyone care to ask them what they had done after the first/second/third assault.
A few years ago I was leaving work at 01.30 and heard a girl crying into her phone. She had been followed by a man from the train and he had grapped at her phone but she ran away. I got her to ring the police, expecting them to turn-up and drive her around. They took 30 minutes to arrive and another 30 to establish what had happend.
I hope his young age does not prevent him from being dealt with properly.
BackpackingNepal
Some teenagers are too mature about sexuality than some adults.
You do know that Japan makes film like 1999 Moonlight Whispers, about teenager falling in love so deeply but also weirdly.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Cram school ?
What's that ?
All i get is a downvote but no answer to the question.
Ridiculous !
ian
Yes
Mr Kipling
Lamilly...
This is police code.... they like to keep some things secret.