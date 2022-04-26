Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

17-year-old boy arrested over sexual assault of junior high school girl

5 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of sexually assaulting a junior high school girl as she returned home from cram school at night earlier this month.

According to police, the suspect trailed his victim who was riding slowly on a bicycle, and then chased her for more than 100 meters as she attempted to get away from him, Kyodo News reported. He pulled her off the bike, then groped her upper body. The girl suffered injuries to her shoulder and left arm in the struggle.

Although the boy fled the scene, surveillance camera footage from the area helped police identify him and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect, who is a part-time worker, has admitted to the charge. Police said there have been three assaults against female minors within a 400-meter radius of the crime scene since late March and they are questioning the suspect about his possible involvement in those cases.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

What's Cram school ?

I've not heard of that before.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Thank goodness for surveillance cameras

1 ( +2 / -1 )

 three assaults against female minors within a 400-meter radius

Makes me wonder why the police had not informed people and done some extra patrols. Did anyone care to ask them what they had done after the first/second/third assault.

A few years ago I was leaving work at 01.30 and heard a girl crying into her phone. She had been followed by a man from the train and he had grapped at her phone but she ran away. I got her to ring the police, expecting them to turn-up and drive her around. They took 30 minutes to arrive and another 30 to establish what had happend.

I hope his young age does not prevent him from being dealt with properly.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Some teenagers are too mature about sexuality than some adults.

You do know that Japan makes film like 1999 Moonlight Whispers, about teenager falling in love so deeply but also weirdly.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Cram school ?

What's that ?

All i get is a downvote but no answer to the question.

Ridiculous !

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Ridiculous

Yes

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Lamilly...

Thank goodness for surveillance cameras

This is police code.... they like to keep some things secret.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog