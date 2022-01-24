17-year-old boy assaulted after asking man to stop smoking on train

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old boy who asked him to stop smoking on a train.

The incident occurred aboard a train operating between Suzumenomiya and Jichi Medical University stations on the JR Utsunomiya Line at around noon on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police said Kazuma Miyamoto, a restaurant employee, was smoking an e-cigarette. The boy, a high school student, approached Miyamoto and asked him to stop smoking.

At the time, the boy was with four classmates. After he asked Miyamoto to stop smoking, Miyamoto stood toe to toe the boy who pushed him back. Miyamoto then started punching and kicking the boy while his classmates tried to break them apart.

When the train arrived at Jichi Medical University Station, Miyamoto starting hitting the boy again once they were on the platform.

Police said the boy sustained serious injuries, including a fracture to his right cheek.

Miyamoto managed to flee the scene at Jichi Medical University Station by hopping onto a train. However, he was arrested at around midnight on Sunday in Utsunomiya.

© Japan Today