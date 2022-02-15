17-year-old boy attacks mother of girl from his school at her apartment

A 17-year-old boy dressed in a delivery worker’s uniform attacked the 40-year-old mother of a girl at his school and then apparently stabbed himself at a housing complex in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday.

The woman had bruises inflicted on the back of her head while the boy had a stab wound in his chest in his chest, Fuji TV reported. Both were taken to hospital and remained unconscious on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. at the second-floor apartment belonging to Shuko Shibata. The victim’s teenage daughter was also home at the time and rushed for help from their downstairs neighbor, saying that a thief had knocked on the door and then forced his way in when her mother opened the door.

When police arrived at the apartment, Shibata and the boy were found collapsed in the hallway.

Police quoted Shibata’s daughter as saying, “A guy disguised as a delivery worker forced his way into our apartment.”

Police said the boy was wearing a delivery worker's jacket and a cap and was carrying a cardboard box featuring the logo of a major courier company and a sticker with the name Shibata on it. Inside the box were pepper spray, handcuffs, rope and a metal rod. A blood-stained survival knife was found in the apartment.

Police said Shibata's daughter and the boy had attended the same school since junior high.

