Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

17-year-old boy attacks mother of girl from his school at her apartment

2 Comments
OSAKA

A 17-year-old boy dressed in a delivery worker’s uniform attacked the 40-year-old mother of a girl at his school and then apparently stabbed himself at a housing complex in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday.

The woman had bruises inflicted on the back of her head while the boy had a stab wound in his chest in his chest, Fuji TV reported. Both were taken to hospital and remained unconscious on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. at the second-floor apartment belonging to Shuko Shibata. The victim’s teenage daughter was also home at the time and rushed for help from their downstairs neighbor, saying that a thief had knocked on the door and then forced his way in when her mother opened the door.

When police arrived at the apartment, Shibata and the boy were found collapsed in the hallway.

Police quoted Shibata’s daughter as saying, “A guy disguised as a delivery worker forced his way into our apartment.”

Police said the boy was wearing a delivery worker's jacket and a cap and was carrying a cardboard box featuring the logo of a major courier company and a sticker with the name Shibata on it. Inside the box were pepper spray, handcuffs, rope and a metal rod. A blood-stained survival knife was found in the apartment.

Police said Shibata's daughter and the boy had attended the same school since junior high.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Let the speculation commence!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Terrible tragedy hopefully the mental health of the girl is being taken care of, being attacked by a stranger is a terrible enough experience, the aggressor being known to her can make it even more serious.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The woman had bruises inflicted on the back of her head while the boy had a stab wound in his chest in his chest, Fuji TV reported. Both were taken to hospital and remained unconscious on Tuesday.

MODS: ERROR

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo