crime

17-year-old boy in Yamagata Pref arrested for threatening to shoot down Vietnam Airlines plane

3 Comments
CHIBA

Chiba prefectural police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in Yamagata Prefecture on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he threatened to shoot down a Vietnam Airlines passenger plane that had departed from Narita International Airport.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:55 a.m. on Jan 5 when the Japan branch office for Vietnam Airlines received a threatening phone call, Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy called from his home in Yamagata Prefecture and claimed he was “going to shoot down” Flight VN 5311, so the pilots “should turn the plane around.”

The aircraft, which was on its way to Hanoi, made an emergency landing at Fukuoka Airport to conduct a safety check. The incident caused the flight a delay of around three hours and 40 minutes.

The boy emerged as a suspect after police traced the phone number and he was arrested on Tuesday. Police said the boy has admitted making the phone call.

Police said the boy has a mental disability.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good job police. Happened on January 5. Traced the call. What the date today?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Put the dropkick in the loony bin where he belongs. With no phones...

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Is that all the police do in Japan?

Arrest the subject?

Surely, the kid should be in a mental hospital being treated?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Why didn't he just buy one of those prepaid credit cards, register it in a false name, charge it at a convenient store, wait a few weeks until CCTV footage is overwritten, buy some credit at a SIP trunking provider and access that via an anonymous VPN?

That boy needs his @ss kicked for stupidity.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wonder whose mental disorders of the involved are bigger. lol Do they really believe and act after such kiddy phone calls? Normally one would expect that such a phone number is in a database where such sickos are stored and then you just laugh and end the call.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

