crime

17-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run

YAMANASHI

Police in Fuefuki, Yamanashi Prefecture, are looking for the driver of a car that hit and seriously injured a 17-year-old boy on a bicycle and kept going.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, local broadcaster YBS reported. A pedestrian who witnessed the incident called 110 and said a boy had been knocked off his bike by a car and was bleeding from a head injury.

The boy, who lives in Hokuto, was taken to hospital and remained in a serious condition on Saturday, after suffering a pulmonary contusion, police said.

Police said they are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle that hit the boy who was on his way home from school. Fragments from the vehicle were also found the scene.

Coward; there are cameras everywhere. Police will be knocking on the door...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

