crime

17-year-old boy stabbed at home in Saitama Pref


SAITAMA

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in his home in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, early Tuesday by an unknown intruder, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. The boy’s 42-year-old father, who was sleeping in a room on the first floor, told police he heard screams coming from his son’s room on the second floor. He saw his son stagger out of the room, followed by a man he did not know who rushed down the stairs and leave the house through the front entrance. No knife was found at the scene of the crime.

The boy was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his neck. Police said his wound is not life-threatening.

The intruder is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, about 175 cms tall, of thin build and was wearing a gray top over black pants.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

