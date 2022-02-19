17-year-old boy who attacked mother of classmate, then stabbed himself, dies in hospital

A 17-year-old boy who attacked the 40-year-old mother of a girl at his school and then stabbed himself at a housing complex in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, last Monday, died in hospital on Saturday night without having regained consciousness.

Police said the boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, forced his way into the second-floor apartment belonging to Shuko Shibata, at around 6:10 p.m. last Monday, Fuji TV reported. The victim’s 17-year-old daughter was also home at the time and rushed for help from their downstairs neighbor, saying that a thief had knocked on the door and then barged in when her mother opened the door.

When police arrived at the apartment, Shibata and the boy were found collapsed in the hallway. Shibata had bruises inflicted on the back of her head while the boy had a stab wound in his chest. Both were taken to hospital where Shibata — who suffered a fractured skull — remains in a serious condition.

Police said the boy was wearing a delivery worker's jacket and a cap and was carrying a cardboard box featuring the logo of a major courier company and a sticker with the name Shibata on it. Inside the box were a stun gun, pepper spray, handcuffs, rope and an expandable baton. A blood-stained survival knife was found in the apartment beside the boy.

Police said Shibata's daughter and the boy had been classmates in junior high school and that they had dated.

© Japan Today