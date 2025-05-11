 Japan Today
crime

17-year-old Brazilian stabbed on street in Gunma; suspect arrested

2 Comments
OTA, Gunma

Police in Ota City, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 17-year-old Brazilian youth in the back on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. while the victim was walking with two friends, NHK reported. One of the victim’s friends told police that several men approached them and asked: "What are you guys doing here?"

After that, a fight started and the victim was punched in the face and stabbed in the back. The attackers fled.

One of the victim’s friends called 119 to report the stabbing. The victim was taken to hospital and police said Sunday his injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident occurred in an area lined with restaurants and cafes, about 400 meters south of Tobu Railway's Ota Station.

While the police were investigating the whereabouts of the fleeing men, the suspect turned himself in at a police station in the early hours of Sunday, accompanied by his parents. He also had a blood-stained knife with him, police said, adding they are questioning him about the others who were with him at the time of the incident.

2 Comments
What was the nationality of the attacker?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Kids with no girlfriends, nothing else to do

0 ( +0 / -0 )

