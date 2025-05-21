17-year-old girl arrested after stabbing 3 classmates at school

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed three female classmates with a knife in a classroom at a high school.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Fukuyama campus of Ozora High School, a correspondence school, NHK reported.

There were about 20 students in the classroom at the time during a break between classes. The girl stabbed the three students in the back and shoulder with a fruit knife.

Staff subdued the girl and called police.

The victims were taken to hospital. Police said their rounds are not life-threatening.

Police quoted the girl as saying, “I stabbed them because I wanted to kill someone.”

