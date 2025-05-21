 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

17-year-old girl arrested after stabbing 3 classmates at school

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed three female classmates with a knife in a classroom at a high school.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Fukuyama campus of Ozora High School, a correspondence school, NHK reported.

There were about 20 students in the classroom at the time during a break between classes. The girl stabbed the three students in the back and shoulder with a fruit knife.

Staff subdued the girl and called police.

The victims were taken to hospital. Police said their rounds are not life-threatening.

Police quoted the girl as saying, “I stabbed them because I wanted to kill someone.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo