crime

17-year-old girl arrested for killing newborn baby in shopping mall toilet

6 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of killing her newborn son with scissors right after he was born in the toilet at a shopping mall last month.

According to police, the girl gave birth sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Dec 18, Sankei Shimbun reported. She is then alleged to have stabbed the infant in the neck with a pair of scissors.

Police said the girl had gone to the shopping mall with a friend after school but she started to feel unwell and went into the toilet. When she didn’t come out, her friend asked a mall employee to call 119.

An ambulance crew found her slumped in the toilet, the dead infant on the floor, as well as blood-stained scissors. Police said the dead infant had a 5-cm-deep gash in his neck.

Police said the girl, who was in hospital until this week, told them she did not consult anyone about her pregnancy. They waited until she recovered before arresting her on Thursday.

This is both sad and horrific.

RIP little one.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This news has absolutely ruined my day. The poor thing barely lived only to be killed by his own mother

1 ( +1 / -0 )

She needs sterilization, quickly. She’s done this once she can and will do it again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Jesus what a horrifying story.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a tragedy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She needs sterilization, quickly. She’s done this once she can and will do it again.

Yes. Humans never change from 17 years old, and no one has ever redeemed themselves, nor indeed, ever even proven themselves worthy of the opportunity for redemption, ever. This is the Age of Outrage™, and We. Are. Outraged.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

