crime

17-year-old high school student arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting young girl

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 17-year-old male high school student on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting an elementary school girl.

Police said the youth is also suspected of being involved in additional sexual assault and camera voyeurism cases, Kyodo News reported.

According to the warrant, the suspect assaulted the girl on a street in Koto Ward on the evening of July 28. The victim was heading home when the 17-year-old approached her from behind and began groping her body. 

Security camera footage from the crime scene showed the suspect assaulting the child for about three minutes.

In addition, police said the suspect’s smartphone contained voyeuristic photos and videos taken at 10 high schools he attended over the last few years. 

The teen is also suspected of sexually assaulting another young girl at a shopping complex in mid-August.

10 high schools. He needs professional help, not just passed on as someone else's problem.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Tag this creep. There is a 99% likelihood of reoffending.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

