Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

17-year-old runaway boy arrested over series thefts

0 Comments
OSAKA

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy, who ran away from home, on suspicion of committing a string of bag snatches in Osaka and Sakai City.

According to police, the boy, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted he stole the bags because he didn’t have any money after running away from home, Kyodo News reported. Police said he told them he had stolen five bags containing around 530,000 yen in cash between March 24 and 29 in Osaka City’s Naniwa and Higashinari wards and in Sakai City.

All the victims were women in their 20s to 80s who were riding bicycles. Police said the boy approached them from behind on his bike, and as he rode past them, grabbed their bags from their bicycles’ front baskets.

Police said he used the stolen money to spend nights at a manga cafe. He returned home on April 7, at which time his father questioned him about what he had been doing and the boy confessed to the thefts. The father accompanied his son the following day to turn himself in to police.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

How do you spend ¥530000 in manga cafes in less than two weeks?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo