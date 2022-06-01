17-year-old runaway boy arrested over series thefts

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy, who ran away from home, on suspicion of committing a string of bag snatches in Osaka and Sakai City.

According to police, the boy, who was arrested on Tuesday, has admitted he stole the bags because he didn’t have any money after running away from home, Kyodo News reported. Police said he told them he had stolen five bags containing around 530,000 yen in cash between March 24 and 29 in Osaka City’s Naniwa and Higashinari wards and in Sakai City.

All the victims were women in their 20s to 80s who were riding bicycles. Police said the boy approached them from behind on his bike, and as he rode past them, grabbed their bags from their bicycles’ front baskets.

Police said he used the stolen money to spend nights at a manga cafe. He returned home on April 7, at which time his father questioned him about what he had been doing and the boy confessed to the thefts. The father accompanied his son the following day to turn himself in to police.

