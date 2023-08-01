17-year-old sent to family court over ‘sushi terrorism’

The Gifu District Public Prosecutors Office has sent a 17-year-old boy who posted a viral video of an unhygienic prank at the popular conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro, to family court.

The teenager, accompanied by friends, filmed himself licking an open soy sauce bottle and touching sushi intended for other diners on the moving conveyor belt, with his fingers covered in saliva at the Sushiro Gifu Masaki restaurant on Jan 3, Kyodo News reported. He posted the video on Twitter on Jan 29 and it went viral, causing the major sushi restaurant chain to suffer a loss in business.

Sushiro filed the lawsuit against the youth at the Osaka District Court in June and is seeking about 67 million yen in damages. It said it installed plastic barriers at over 600 outlets nationwide, resulting in a loss of 90 million yen, Kyodo reported.

After the 45-second video went viral, media started referring to the incident as "sushi terrorism.”

© Japan Today