17-year-old teen arrested for threatening to kill mother with knife

Police in Obihiro City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly threatening to kill his mother, who is in her late 30s, with a kitchen knife.

According to police, the boy is accused of pointing the knife at his mother at around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday and saying things like, "I'll kill you,” Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

Another family member called the police, reporting that the boy was acting violently with a knife.

Police said the boy is one of a family of four, and had been arguing with his father for some reason shortly before the incident.

© Japan Today