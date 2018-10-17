17-year-old youth arrested for beating student with metal bat in jealous rage

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 17-year-old youth on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old high school student with a metal bat after he saw the victim talking with his girlfriend.
According to police, the incident occurred in August at a park in Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, an apprentice carpenter, told the unsuspecting victim to meet him there and then hit him in the head with a metal bat. The victim sustained a fractured skull.
Police said the suspect told them he got jealous after seeing the victim talking with his girlfriend at a summer festival in Arakawa Ward in June.© Japan Today
klausdorth
So, that's all it takes?
A probably harmless talk with someone's girlfriend and as a result a fractured skull?
How many years in juvenile detention is he going to get?
Chico3
Welcome to the real world, kid. You're in the majors now. Enjoy baseball in the nick.
Do the hustle
In June? It took this coward over theee months to build the courage to belt someone with a baseball bat? Seriously? That is assault with a deadly weapon causing grievous bodily harm. The prosecution could even push for attempted murder. Give this psycho a few years in the own to learn some humility and patience.
Michael Jackson
And it's a great way to endear yourself to your lady friend, by proving to her how you will act the next time she pisses you off