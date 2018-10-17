17-year-old youth arrested for beating student with metal bat in jealous rage

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 17-year-old youth on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old high school student with a metal bat after he saw the victim talking with his girlfriend.

According to police, the incident occurred in August at a park in Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, an apprentice carpenter, told the unsuspecting victim to meet him there and then hit him in the head with a metal bat. The victim sustained a fractured skull.

Police said the suspect told them he got jealous after seeing the victim talking with his girlfriend at a summer festival in Arakawa Ward in June.

