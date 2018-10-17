Newsletter Signup Register / Login
17-year-old youth arrested for beating student with metal bat in jealous rage

4 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 17-year-old youth on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old high school student with a metal bat after he saw the victim talking with his girlfriend.

According to police, the incident occurred in August at a park in Kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, an apprentice carpenter, told the unsuspecting victim to meet him there and then hit him in the head with a metal bat. The victim sustained a fractured skull.

Police said the suspect told them he got jealous after seeing the victim talking with his girlfriend at a summer festival in Arakawa Ward in June.

So, that's all it takes?

A probably harmless talk with someone's girlfriend and as a result a fractured skull?

How many years in juvenile detention is he going to get?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Welcome to the real world, kid. You're in the majors now. Enjoy baseball in the nick.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

In June? It took this coward over theee months to build the courage to belt someone with a baseball bat? Seriously? That is assault with a deadly weapon causing grievous bodily harm. The prosecution could even push for attempted murder. Give this psycho a few years in the own to learn some humility and patience.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

And it's a great way to endear yourself to your lady friend, by proving to her how you will act the next time she pisses you off

2 ( +2 / -0 )

