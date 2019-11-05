Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

17-year-old youth arrested for stabbing father

2 Comments
TOTTORI

Police in Daisencho, Tottori Prefecture, have arrested 17-year-old youth on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his father, who is in his 40s, with a knife at their home on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. in the living room, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim’s wife called 119 and said that her husband had been injured in a family quarrel with their son.

The father was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police said the son told them he stabbed his father with a kitchen knife after the argument but denied intent to kill.

2 Comments
If my son did that to me (he wouldn't), he'd be looking for a new place to live.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That was man to man talk. Maybe son need a warm advice from dad, but dad it turn to cold beast.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

