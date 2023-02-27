17-year-old arrested over death of man found on Fukuoka coast

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on suspicion of strangling to death a 26-year-old man in a tent on the coast on Feb 17.

According to police, the youth, who was arrested on Sunday, said he had met the man on an online site where people request help in committing suicide, Kyodo News reported.

Police said surveillance footage confirmed the suspect fleeing the area after he allegedly strangled Shunichi Yamamoto with a cord in the tent on a sandy shore in Nishi Ward. The man body was found protruding out of the tent at around 9 a.m. on Feb 17. Several charcoal briquettes and empty liquor bottles lay nearby.

Police said that Yamamoto met the suspect on a social networking site a few days before the incident. He reportedly posted a message looking for someone to help him commit suicide. The suspect, who is from Osaka, responded that he, too, wanted to commit suicide. The suspect took a bullet train on Feb 16 and met with Yamamoto in Fukushima City. The two then used public transportation to go to the shore.

Police said the suspect told them that he wanted to kill himself but couldn't go through with it.

