17-year prison term finalized for man who escaped from police station

The Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from a 34-year-old man who escaped from a police station in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, where he had been arrested for rape, robbery and other crimes.

Chief Justice Kochi Kusano of the Supreme Court’s Second Petty Bench rejected a final appeal by Junya Hida who was sentenced to 17 years in prison in July 2020. Hida was in custody at Tondabayashi Police Station on the night of Aug 12, 2018, after being arrested for robbery and assault. He managed to flee the police station by breaking an acrylic plate in the visiting room and removing it from its metal frame. He left from an unlocked door on the lawyer's side of the partition.

Afterward, Hida was on the run for nearly a month and a half. He traveled across four prefectures ― Osaka, Kagawa, Aichi and Yamaguchi ― stealing bicycles and food along the way. He was arrested on Sept 29 while trying to steal rice cakes in Shunan, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Hida was indicted for 21 crimes, including rape and robbery. The Sakai Branch of the the Osaka District Court tried 18 of the offenses, and Hida was found guilty on 17 counts. On July 3, a lay judge trial found him guilty of three additional charges, and he was handed a 17-year prison term.

