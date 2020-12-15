Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

18-month jail term sought for lawmaker Anri Kawai over vote-buying

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prosecutors demanded Tuesday an 18-month prison term for Japanese lawmaker Anri Kawai, who has been indicted on a charge of vote-buying ahead of last year's House of Councillors election campaign.

In seeking the prison term during her trial at the Tokyo District Court, prosecutors argued Kawai, 47, committed an "unprecedented malicious crime that jolted the foundations of democracy."

Kawai, a former member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to conclude after the defense counsel's closing argument slated for Dec 23, with the ruling possibly handed down in January.

According to the indictment, Kawai conspired with her husband Katsuyuki Kawai, 57, a former justice minister, to violate the election law by handing out 1.7 million yen in total to five local assembly members in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, between March and June last year.

Prosecutors claim the money was a reward for securing votes for her in the July 2019 upper house election.

Kawai said in the trial that the money was, among other things, her way of congratulating them for their victories in a prefectural assembly election, rather than an attempt to buy votes.

She also said she was not involved in the cash handout to one of the five individuals.

Meanwhile, local legislators who admitted to receiving cash testified that they thought the Kawais were asking them to secure votes for Anri Kawai in the election.

House of Representatives member Katsuyuki Kawai has been tried separately over his vote-buying charges, in which he is accused of handing about 29 million yen to 100 individuals in total.

The couple left the LDP before they were arrested on June 18. Katsuyuki Kawai is known for his close ties with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his successor Yoshihide Suga.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog