1 dead, 2 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Gifu

Photo shows a Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range in Gifu where several SDF personnel were shot by another member with a rifle on Wednesday.

A Self-Defense Forces member died and two others were injured after being shot by another member with a rifle at an SDF firing range in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday, local authorities said.

One of the two injured is in critical condition after the incident that occurred at around 9 a.m. at the Ground Self-Defense Force facility. The male 18-year-old GSDF member who fired the rifle was arrested at the site for alleged attempted murder, police said.

The three who were shot are in their 20s and 50s.

The site is several kilometers northeast of JR Gifu Station. There were no reports of civilian casualties in the incident.

