Photo shows a Ground Self-Defense Force shooting range in Gifu where several SDF personnel were shot by another member with a rifle on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
crime

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Gifu

4 Comments
TOKYO

A Self-Defense Forces member died and two others were injured after being shot by another member with a rifle at an SDF firing range in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday, local authorities said.

One of the two injured is in critical condition after the incident that occurred at around 9 a.m. at the Ground Self-Defense Force facility. The male 18-year-old GSDF member who fired the rifle was arrested at the site for alleged attempted murder, police said.

The three who were shot are in their 20s and 50s.

The site is several kilometers northeast of JR Gifu Station. There were no reports of civilian casualties in the incident.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Does not sound good. Deliberate killing. Why?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Disgruntled / iji-waru’

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Probably was being bullied by the other two. Very common in the JSDF!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

That’s showing that there are still enough loopholes to get an easy access to lethal weapons although the common restrictions are very strict here, in theory. They could just also legalize guns, so not every of those psychos has to gain a hunting license or to become a SDF member first, which usually takes much time and effort and then frustrates them even more, making them further impatient and determined to take real action.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

