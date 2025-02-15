18-year-old accused of killing grandmother sent back to prosecutors by Nagoya Family Court

The Nagoya Family Court has decided to send an 18-year-old youth back to prosecutors to stand trial for murdering his 78-year-old grandmother with whom he lived last year.

In his ruling on Friday, Presiding Judge Masahiro Murase said, "It was a heinous crime, and there is little room for leniency,” NTV reported.

According to the indictment, the suspect strangled his grandmother to death with an extension cord and stabbed her in the chest with a kitchen knife at their home on the morning of August 23 last year.

The grandmother lived with her son, his wife, and their four children. The suspect was at home alone with his grandmother at the time. His sister had gone out and returned home at around 9:30 a.m. and found her grandmother’s body.

The suspect bound his younger sister's hands and feet and left the house. Police said he later withdrew 500,000 yen in cash from his grandmother's bank account.

The suspect's sister was able to partially free herself and post a message on a social network site, saying her brother had killed their grandmother. A friend of the girl saw the message and called police.

Police said other family members told them the suspect had not gotten along with his grandmother but they didn’t know the exact nature of the trouble between them.

