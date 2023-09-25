Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

18-year-old arrested after slashing 3 people at mall in Niigata Prefecture

NIIGATA

Police in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed three people at a shopping mall on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:20 a.m. at the Riverside Senshu mall. Kyodo News reported that police received an emergency call from someone at the mall saying that people had been injured by a man wielding a knife.

The victims included two women in their 40s and 60s who sustained wounds to their necks, and a mall employee in his 40s who suffered cuts to his back while attempting to subdue the suspect. Police said the injuries sustained by the three victims were not life-threatening.

The suspect, who has not been named, is a high school student living in Nagaoka City. Following his arrest, he was quoted by police as saying, “I didn’t have any particular reason for doing it.”

Call my naïve, but I'm always surprised when I read stories of terrible things like this happening in beautiful places like Niigata.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

