18-year-old arrested after slashing 3 people at mall in Niigata Prefecture

Police in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed three people at a shopping mall on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:20 a.m. at the Riverside Senshu mall. Kyodo News reported that police received an emergency call from someone at the mall saying that people had been injured by a man wielding a knife.

The victims included two women in their 40s and 60s who sustained wounds to their necks, and a mall employee in his 40s who suffered cuts to his back while attempting to subdue the suspect. Police said the injuries sustained by the three victims were not life-threatening.

The suspect, who has not been named, is a high school student living in Nagaoka City. Following his arrest, he was quoted by police as saying, “I didn’t have any particular reason for doing it.”

