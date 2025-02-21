18-year-old arrested for killing woman to undergo 3-month psychiatric examination

An 18-year-old high school student who was was arrested on Feb 1 on suspicion of stabbing to death a 55-year-old woman last November will undergo a three-month psychiatric examination to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

The suspect is accused of fatally stabbing Fusako Kikuchi at her home on Tokunoshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Nov 20, Kyodo News reported.

The student and Kikuchi, a nursery school teacher, were personally acquainted before the incident. The suspect admitted to the charge after his arrest, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect made statements to the effect that he had a grudge against the woman.

The psychiatric examination will continue until mid-May, prosecutors said.

