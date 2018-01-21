Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

18-year-old arrested for stabbing father to death in Yokohama

2 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama on Sunday arrested an 18-year-old youth on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed his 44-year-old father at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in Kanazawa Ward. Fuji TV quoted police as saying the suspect, a high school student, heard his father and mother having a bitter argument in the living room.

The youth stabbed his father in the chest and other parts of his body with a kitchen knife. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police quoted the suspect as saying he just wanted to stop the argument between his parents because he was afraid his father would attack the rest of the family. He said he did not mean to kill his father.

The victim lived with his wife and three children.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
2 Comments
I say let the kid go

0 ( +0 / -0 )

a bitter argument in the living room.

Yeah, right. A violent, abusive man by all accounts. The boy was trying to protect his mother. Yet another case of family members killing each other; this sort of thing seems to happen almost every day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

