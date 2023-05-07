18-year-old arrested for throwing stones from elevated train tracks

Police in Osaka have arrested an 18-year-old foreign male on suspicion of unlawful entry onto an elevated railway line, from where he threw large stones at pedestrians and buildings on Sunday.

Police received a call from a passerby at around 8 a.m., who said that a man was throwing rocks onto a road from an elevated railway line in Kita Ward, Kyodo News reported. When police arrived at the scene at around 9:15 a.m., they arrested the suspect.

According to police reports, the suspect was yelling “It’s showtime” as he threw stones dispersed along the tracks of a defunct JR West railroad line for about an hour. Moreover, police said he was drunk when he was arrested and claims to “not remember” the incident.

A resident at a nearby apartment suspects that a stone thrown by the suspect shattered a glass door entrance.

© Japan Today