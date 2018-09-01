18-year-old arrested over hit-and-run death of cyclist

Police in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old youth over the hit-and-run death of a 53-year-old man riding a bicycle on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:15 p.m. Local media reported that the cyclist, Yasuhiro Kikuchi, was hit from behind by the car and was sent hurling to the ground. He was taken to hospital with severe head injuries but was pronounced dead on arrival.

After hitting Kikuchi’s bicycle, the car kept going. However, police were able to identify the car through street surveillance camera footage. Police said the driver, who cannot be named because he is a minor, has been charged with reckless driving resulting in death.

© Japan Today