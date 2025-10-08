18-year-old boy arrested for punching and kicking girlfriend, says he didn't like her attitude

Police in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old boy on suspicion of assaulting his teenage girlfriend.

According to police, the boy is accused of punching and kicking his girlfriend on Sept 17 and Sept 19, inflicting injuries on her right shoulder, neck, right pelvis and left upper arm, NTV reported.

Police said the boy has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I didn't like her attitude."

© Japan Today