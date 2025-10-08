 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

18-year-old boy arrested for punching and kicking girlfriend, says he didn't like her attitude

2 Comments
KORIYAMA, Fukushima

Police in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old boy on suspicion of assaulting his teenage girlfriend.

According to police, the boy is accused of punching and kicking his girlfriend on Sept 17 and Sept 19, inflicting injuries on her right shoulder, neck, right pelvis and left upper arm, NTV reported.

Police said the boy has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I didn't like her attitude."

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

quoted him as saying, "I didn't like her attitude."

nobody likes you, what’s the difference?

18-year-old boy

regardless of stupidity and ignorance, 18 years old is not a boy, but a legal adult. Charge him as such.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

"Didn't like her attitude"...what a gutless little punk.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog