crime

18-year-old driver arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Nagoya

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya said Monday they have arrested an 18-year-old male driver on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death after he allegedly hit and killed a 17-year-old vocational student, and then kept going.

According to police, the incident occurred just past 11 p.m. on July 23 along a national route in Nakagawa Ward, Kyodo News reported. The student, Kazuto Tange, was crossing the street on his bicycle when the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, went through a red light and struck him. 

Tange was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver, whose car was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the allegation. Police said there was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the accident and are questioning that person about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor

Didn't they already introduce the law in April where 18 and over is considered an adult?

Why is he still a “minor?”

That’s a homicidal hit and run. Charge him with involuntary manslaughter.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

