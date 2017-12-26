18-year-old gets 10-15 years in prison for ice pick murder of woman in Ibaraki

The Mito District Court has sentenced an 18-year-old youth to 10-15 years in prison for killing a 42-year-old woman with an ice pick and then dumping her body in a river in Ibaraki Prefecture in 2016.
The court heard that the defendant, who cannot be named because he is a minor, stabbed Yasuko Shinji on June 30, 2016, in Tsukubamirai, Fuji TV reported. Shinji’s body, which had multiple stab wounds, was discovered by a passerby a few days later floating in a river in Ryugasaki, Ibaraki Prefecture.
The suspect, who was then a high school student, turned himself into the police, accompanied by his parents, after the body was found. He told police he killed the woman on his own and dumped the body in the river. He said he had never met or seen the woman before and just chose her at random while he was riding his bicycle.
Shinji, who was unemployed at the time of her death, had been living with her father since her mother died.© Japan Today
9 Comments
krustytheclown
The sentence is too light. Japan may have a "legal system" but it's a far cry from being a "justice system."
WA4TKG
Just something to do that day, after school.
Kobe White Bar Owner
he'll be out in 5, way too soft a sentence for murder in the first.
descendent
I remember this case, this was one of those "I wanted to feel what it was like to kill somebody" cases.
10-15 years for such a brutal crime is a joke though.
Mark Zatylny
That pretty crazy. I' be pretty po'd if someone did that to my kid.
Michael Jackson
I would have liked to have been a fly on the wall when he told his parents. That must have been some conversation.
Pukey2
I sure as hell wouldn't want to live next to him when he comes out of prison. Sane or insane.
Daniel Naumoff
This is a case of insanity that can't be "fixed" or reformed with solitary jail time. Without any context in regards to this, the best thing to do is to cripple him so that he can not commit anymore inhumanity. The worst would be to relieve the realm of him. I would go for the best...
Tamarama
How does that conversation go?
'Tadaima!'
'Okaeri!'
'How was school?'
'Different today. I decided to kill someone on they way home because i was a bit curious about murder.'....