18-year-old gets 10-15 years in prison for ice pick murder of woman in Ibaraki

The Mito District Court has sentenced an 18-year-old youth to 10-15 years in prison for killing a 42-year-old woman with an ice pick and then dumping her body in a river in Ibaraki Prefecture in 2016.

The court heard that the defendant, who cannot be named because he is a minor, stabbed Yasuko Shinji on June 30, 2016, in Tsukubamirai, Fuji TV reported. Shinji’s body, which had multiple stab wounds, was discovered by a passerby a few days later floating in a river in Ryugasaki, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The suspect, who was then a high school student, turned himself into the police, accompanied by his parents, after the body was found. He told police he killed the woman on his own and dumped the body in the river. He said he had never met or seen the woman before and just chose her at random while he was riding his bicycle.

Shinji, who was unemployed at the time of her death, had been living with her father since her mother died.

© Japan Today