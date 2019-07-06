18-year-old girl’s body found in father's confectionery store refrigerator

Photo shows a confectionery store where the body of a female university student was found Sunday.

The body of an 18-year-old girl was found Sunday in a large refrigerator of a Japanese confectionery store operated by her 43-year-old father in Tokyo, police said.

The body of Ibuki Kizu was found at around 1 a.m. at the store in Arakawa Ward, Fuji TV reported.

According to reports, police said that the victim’s brother called 110 at around 6:35 p.m. Saturday and said his father had indicated he was going to commit suicide by jumping into a river. The elder Kizu then called his wife at home and told her he had killed their daughter at the confectionery store and that he wanted to die, too.

Police rushed to the store and found the body of the daughter, Ibuki Kizu, a university student, crammed into the refrigerator.

Police said the girl had been strangled to death.

Kizu's father was found dead at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, after he apparently hanged himself from a tree near a river in Iwatsuki, Saitama City. His motorbike was near the tree.

Kizu's father went to work as usual on Saturday morning, while she left home for her part-time job but never arrived.

