Photo shows a confectionery store where the body of a female university student was found Sunday. Photo: KYODO
crime

18-year-old girl’s body found in father's confectionery store refrigerator

TOKYO

The body of an 18-year-old girl was found Sunday in a large refrigerator of a Japanese confectionery store operated by her 43-year-old father in Tokyo, police said.

The body of Ibuki Kizu was found at around 1 a.m. at the store in Arakawa Ward, Fuji TV reported.

According to reports, police said that the victim’s brother called 110 at around 6:35 p.m. Saturday and said his father had indicated he was going to commit suicide by jumping into a river. The elder Kizu then called his wife at home and told her he had killed their daughter at the confectionery store and that he wanted to die, too.

Police rushed to the store and found the body of the daughter, Ibuki Kizu, a university student, crammed into the refrigerator.

Police said the girl had been strangled to death.

Kizu's father was found dead at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, after he apparently hanged himself from a tree near a river in Iwatsuki, Saitama City. His motorbike was near the tree.

Kizu's father went to work as usual on Saturday morning, while she left home for her part-time job but never arrived.

Horrible. I think it is very rare for fathers to kill daughters.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another family murder/suicide. It is a real tragedy! However, I'm not sure which is the worse tragedy. The death of the two or the way this article is written!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a tragedy. Someone asked my definition of "love" recently, and I answered, "It's when you're willing to put your own life before theirs."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's one thing for a man to want to commit suicide but why murder his college aged daughter before doing so?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

