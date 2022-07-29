18-year-old girl arrested for attempted murder of mother after argument over air conditioner

Police in Sapporo have arrested an 18-year-old girl on suspicion of attempted murder after she slashed her mother with a knife following a dispute over use of the air conditioner at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at a house in Kita Ward. Local media reported that the suspect, who is a part-time worker, lives with her parents, elder sister and the elder sister’s two children.

The elder sister told police that prior to the attack, their mother, who is in her 40s, had warned the suspect about the air conditioner usage, and that they got into an argument. The 18-year-old then slashed her mother’s head, neck and left wrist with a kitchen knife.

The elder sister called police. The mother was taken to hospital where doctors said her wounds were not life-threatening.

