crime

18-year-old girl arrested for attempted murder of mother after argument over air conditioner

6 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested an 18-year-old girl on suspicion of attempted murder after she slashed her mother with a knife following a dispute over use of the air conditioner at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at a house in Kita Ward. Local media reported that the suspect, who is a part-time worker, lives with her parents, elder sister and the elder sister’s two children.

The elder sister told police that prior to the attack, their mother, who is in her 40s, had warned the suspect about the air conditioner usage, and that they got into an argument. The 18-year-old then slashed her mother’s head, neck and left wrist with a kitchen knife.

The elder sister called police. The mother was taken to hospital where doctors said her wounds were not life-threatening.

6 Comments
It's the heat, it gets to everyone eventually!!! Should have let her use the AC!!!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

A lost in poverty household.

None of the sisters thought of having a life on their own with finding a correct boyfriend ?

Heated dispute is the issue.

The 18 year old girl needs to lean and go away on her won.

Life will teach her respect.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Johnathan Prin: "None of the sisters thought of having a life on their own with finding a correct boyfriend ?"

Do they need a man to have a life "on their own"?

Anyway, let's hope she faces serious responsibilities, but I suspect it'll be another case where they find her a child in the eyes of a law, but an adult at the voting polls.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

18 is young for leaving home unless going to university or into training.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Gees, another day and another one.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Sounds like a matter for social services.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

