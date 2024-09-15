18-year-old high school student arrested on suspicion of ‘sextortion’

Police in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old male high school student on suspicion of “sextortion,” after he threatened a 16-year-old girl that he would post photos of her naked online unless she had sex with him.

According to the police, the student and the girl met through a mutual friend some time ago, NTV reported. The suspect contacted the girl on Saturday and threatened to post the photos online in an attempt to coerce her into having sex with him, police said.

Instead, the girl consulted with police.

Police said the boy has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying “I just wanted to have sex with her.”

Police did not give any details on how or when the suspect obtained photos of the girl.

