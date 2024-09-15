 Japan Today
crime

18-year-old high school student arrested on suspicion of ‘sextortion’

TSU, Mie

Police in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old male high school student on suspicion of “sextortion,” after he threatened a 16-year-old girl that he would post photos of her naked online unless she had sex with him.

According to the police, the student and the girl met through a mutual friend some time ago, NTV reported. The suspect contacted the girl on Saturday and threatened to post the photos online in an attempt to coerce her into having sex with him, police said.

Instead, the girl consulted with police.

Police said the boy has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying “I just wanted to have sex with her.”

Police did not give any details on how or when the suspect obtained photos of the girl.

This doesn’t need the drama of national news and being arrested and charged but some parental interventions and possibly some psychiatric assistance. The girl clearly was involved with arousing him and appears to be just childish attempt to manipulate her just like she probably was manipulating him. An innocent girl wouldn’t be sharing photos that couldn’t be posted without some dubious intentions herself.

Sometimes, teenagers hormones get the better of them. Surely, we've all had uncontrollable urges. But, if he admitted it, wouldn't this make it no longer "suspicion of?". Thank goodness the girl was able to get help from the police. So many times I read of their failure and the horrible results of their lack of vigilance.

