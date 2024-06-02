 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

18-year-old man arrested for attempted robbery of convenience store next to police box

BEPPU, Oita

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a convenience store in Beppu City, Oita Prefecture, on Saturday. The incident occurred at a convenience store adjacent to a koban (police box).

According to the police, the incident occurred just after 12 noon. Sankei Shimbun reported that the man pointed a knife at a 58-year-old employee at the counter and said “Give me your money."

The employee did not comply and fled to the koban, and although there were several customers in the store at the time, none of them were injured.

Police entered the store and arrested the man on the spot.

What a 42 carat plonker this evil door really is. Not just sick in the head, but a thicko. Hopefully locked up for a while to protect the public.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

arrested the man on the spot.

Newbie, this guy just graduated from high school?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What a great idea: rob a store next to a police box. The police don't have to run, you can give yourself up, and be placed in a sand-box to play. Simple minds. . .

1 ( +1 / -0 )

