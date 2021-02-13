Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

18-year-old motorcyclist arrested for attempted murder after traffic altercation

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he beat a 53-year-old man following a traffic altercation.

According to police, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was riding a motorbike in Zama at around 11:45 p.m. on Feb 6, when he was apparently rebuked for ignoring a red light by the victim, Tsuyohisa Atsumi, who was also riding a motorbike, Sankei Shimbun reported. The two stopped their bikes and a loud argument ensued, according to a nearby resident.

Police said the suspect yanked the victim’s helmet off his head and beat him with it. He then rode away on his bike. A local resident called 110. Atsumi was taken to hospital where he remains in a coma, police said.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after his motorbike was identified by street surveillance camera footage.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog