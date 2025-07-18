18-year-old student arrested after assaulting two women with hammer at Chiba Station

Police in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked two women in their 40s and 50s with a hammer on Thursday night.

According to police, a woman called 110 at around 6:15 p.m. and said a man had hit her with a hammer at JR Chiba Station in Chuo Ward, TV Asahi reported.

Police said the suspect, whose address and occupation are unknown, hit another woman with a hammer before he was detained by station staff.

The women suffered minor shoulder injuries, police said, adding they were attacked one after the other as they came out of the women’s toilet.

Police said the suspect told them he did not know either woman and quoted him as saying, “I wanted to hurt someone weaker than me.”

