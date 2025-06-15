18-year-old student arrested for trying to kill girl he was dating

Police in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old college student on suspicion of attempting to kill an 18-year-old girl who he was dating.

According to police, the suspect is accused of stabbing the girl in the left thigh and back with a knife at her apartment where she lives alone, at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, TV Ehime reported.

The girl, who is also a college student, was able to call 119. She was taken to hospital but her wounds are not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect, who lives in Fukuoka City, was still at the girl’s apartment when police arrived. Police said he has admitted to the allegation.

