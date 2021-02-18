Newsletter Signup Register / Login
18-year-old suspected in 8 arson incidents

TOKYO

An 18-year-old youth arrested for setting fire to a garbage drop-off spot outside an apartment building in Tokyo is suspected of being involved in at least seven similar arson cases.

According to police, the suspect, who was identified through street surveillance camera footage, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he set fire to the garbage pile outside an apartment in Edogawa Ward at around 10 p.m. on Jan 29, Sankei Shimbun reported. The youth lives nearby, police said.

Police quoted the suspect as saying he had always been fascinated by fires and that he had shoplifted a cigarette lighter which he used to start the fire. Police said he also told them he had a bad relationship with his mother and he liked setting fires to ease his stress. He hinted at being responsible for at least seven other similar fires in the same area.

