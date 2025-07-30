 Japan Today
crime

18-year-old woman arrested for threatening boyfriend with knife after break-up talk

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threatened her boyfriend, who is in his 20s, with a kitchen knife.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the woman’s apartment in Toyohira Ward, TBS reported.

Police said the man called 110 and reported the trouble. He told police that the woman pointed a kitchen knife at his head after he had started talking about ending their relationship.

When police arrived at the scene, the woman was calm and had dropped the knife.

She was quoted as saying the incident escalated from an argument between the two over breaking up their relationship.

