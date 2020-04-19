Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

18-year-old woman arrested over death of 9-month-old son

1 Comment
FUKUSHIMA

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her nine-month-old son at her home.

According to police, the mother — who cannot be named because she is a minor — suffocated her son early Friday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. She called 119 at around 2:40 a.m. and said her son was not breathing. The baby was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The hospital contacted police who detained the mother for voluntary questioning. Police said she admitted to killing her baby and she was charged with murder on Saturday.

Police quoted the woman as saying she was stressed out from child-rearing. She lived in the house with other members of her family. There was no information on who the baby’s father was.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police quoted the woman as saying she was stressed out from child-rearing. 

What a sorry excuse, lock her up for a few decades at the least. It is no coincidence these kinds of things are happening with alarming frequency these days. No doubt there will be some that will excuse this sort of monstrous behavior, just to spite me.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This kind of news are becoming the new normal. Well better get used to it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Every life is precious, no matter the stage of life its in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #77: Peanuts Only Kaki No Tane Triggers Twitter Riot

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon