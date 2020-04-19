18-year-old woman arrested over death of 9-month-old son

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her nine-month-old son at her home.

According to police, the mother — who cannot be named because she is a minor — suffocated her son early Friday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. She called 119 at around 2:40 a.m. and said her son was not breathing. The baby was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The hospital contacted police who detained the mother for voluntary questioning. Police said she admitted to killing her baby and she was charged with murder on Saturday.

Police quoted the woman as saying she was stressed out from child-rearing. She lived in the house with other members of her family. There was no information on who the baby’s father was.

