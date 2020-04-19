18-year-old woman arrested over death of 9-month-old son

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested an 18-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her nine-month-old son at her home.
According to police, the mother — who cannot be named because she is a minor — suffocated her son early Friday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. She called 119 at around 2:40 a.m. and said her son was not breathing. The baby was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The hospital contacted police who detained the mother for voluntary questioning. Police said she admitted to killing her baby and she was charged with murder on Saturday.
Police quoted the woman as saying she was stressed out from child-rearing. She lived in the house with other members of her family. There was no information on who the baby’s father was.© Japan Today
oldman_13
What a sorry excuse, lock her up for a few decades at the least. It is no coincidence these kinds of things are happening with alarming frequency these days. No doubt there will be some that will excuse this sort of monstrous behavior, just to spite me.
bokuda
This kind of news are becoming the new normal. Well better get used to it.
Burning Bush
Every life is precious, no matter the stage of life its in.