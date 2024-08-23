 Japan Today
crime

18-year-old youth arrested for killing grandmother at Nagoya home

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested an 18-year-old youth on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old grandmother by stabbing her in the chest with a knife and strangling her with an electric appliance cord at their home on Friday.

Police said the suspect’s sister posted a message on a social network site at around 9:30 a.m., saying her brother had killed their grandmother and that she was being held hostage, NTV reported. A friend of the girl saw the message and called police.

When police arrived at the house in Nakagawa Ward, they found the victim unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The grandson, who was still at the house was arrested. His sister was unharmed.

Police said the grandmother lived with her son, his wife, and their four children. The suspect was at home alone with his grandmother on Friday morning. His sister had gone out and returned home at around 9:30 a.m. and found her grandmother’s body. Although her brother tried to stop her leaving the house, she was able to post the help message online .

Police said other family members told them the suspect had not gotten along with his grandmother but they didn’t know the exact nature of the trouble between them.

