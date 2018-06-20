18-year-old youth arrested for stabbing 9-year-old boy outside school

Police in Fujieda, Shizuoka Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested an 18-year-old youth on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 9-year-old boy.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. Fuji TV reported that a passerby called 119 and said a boy was lying on the street about 300 meters from Takasu Minami Elementary School. Police said the elementary school student was found with a 20-centimeter cut inflicted by a kitchen knife to his head. The boy also suffered a fractured skull. He was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Wednesday.
An eyewitness said the suspect was carrying a knife and what appeared to be a hammer when he suddenly attacked the boy who was walking home from school with a group of friends. He then chased other children back onto the school grounds, where he was held down by staff until police arrived. A bloodied knife was found at the scene.
Police said the suspect has so far said nothing about his motive, other than he was bullied when he was younger.© Japan Today
smithinjapan
Here's what should happen: put him in detention and keep the trial date until after the law has been revised so that 18 year-olds are adults. Don't let the laws at the time of the crime be considered, and charge him with attempted murder, locking him up. If they insist on charging him based on the laws of the time of the crime, make it one of those rare examples where they charge a minor as an adult, and lock him up.