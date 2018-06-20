18-year-old youth arrested for stabbing 9-year-old boy outside school

Police in Fujieda, Shizuoka Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested an 18-year-old youth on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 9-year-old boy.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. Fuji TV reported that a passerby called 119 and said a boy was lying on the street about 300 meters from Takasu Minami Elementary School. Police said the elementary school student was found with a 20-centimeter cut inflicted by a kitchen knife to his head. The boy also suffered a fractured skull. He was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Wednesday.

An eyewitness said the suspect was carrying a knife and what appeared to be a hammer when he suddenly attacked the boy who was walking home from school with a group of friends. He then chased other children back onto the school grounds, where he was held down by staff until police arrived. A bloodied knife was found at the scene.

Police said the suspect has so far said nothing about his motive, other than he was bullied when he was younger.

