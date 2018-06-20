Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

18-year-old youth arrested for stabbing 9-year-old boy outside school

1 Comment
SHIZUOKA

Police in Fujieda, Shizuoka Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested an 18-year-old youth on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 9-year-old boy.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. Fuji TV reported that a passerby called 119 and said a boy was lying on the street about 300 meters from Takasu Minami Elementary School. Police said the elementary school student was found with a 20-centimeter cut inflicted by a kitchen knife to his head. The boy also suffered a fractured skull. He was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Wednesday.

An eyewitness said the suspect was carrying a knife and what appeared to be a hammer when he suddenly attacked the boy who was walking home from school with a group of friends. He then chased other children back onto the school grounds, where he was held down by staff until police arrived. A bloodied knife was found at the scene.

Police said the suspect has so far said nothing about his motive, other than he was bullied when he was younger.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Here's what should happen: put him in detention and keep the trial date until after the law has been revised so that 18 year-olds are adults. Don't let the laws at the time of the crime be considered, and charge him with attempted murder, locking him up. If they insist on charging him based on the laws of the time of the crime, make it one of those rare examples where they charge a minor as an adult, and lock him up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Japanese Elementary School Event Schedule

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Visa Basics: Instructor Versus Specialist in Humanities and International Services

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon