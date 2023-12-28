Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

18-year-old youth arrested over alleged sex acts with elementary school girl in Wakayama

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth on suspicion of engaging in sex acts with an elementary school girl he met in a chat room for an online game.

According to the warrant, the suspect, who lives in Wakayama Prefecture, arranged to meet the girl and took her to a hotel in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.

The girl’s mother filed a criminal complaint with police, stating that her daughter had been subjected to lewd acts.

Police said the youth, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he knew the girl was a minor.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Great Anime for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec. 25, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Spacia X

GaijinPot Travel

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

10 Winter Onsen Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Find a Direct-Hire Job in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog