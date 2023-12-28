18-year-old youth arrested over alleged sex acts with elementary school girl in Wakayama

Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth on suspicion of engaging in sex acts with an elementary school girl he met in a chat room for an online game.

According to the warrant, the suspect, who lives in Wakayama Prefecture, arranged to meet the girl and took her to a hotel in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported.

The girl’s mother filed a criminal complaint with police, stating that her daughter had been subjected to lewd acts.

Police said the youth, who was arrested on Wednesday, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he knew the girl was a minor.

