18-year sentence sought for stepfather over fatal abuse of girl

Prosecutors sought on Monday an 18-year jail term for the stepfather of a 5-year-old girl over the assault and neglect that led to her death, in a high-profile child abuse case.

Yudai Funato, 34, is accused of causing the death of his stepdaughter Yua from sepsis in March 2018. The defendant allegedly restricted her food intake from around late January last year, beat her up and did not seek medical care despite her weakened state.

"The defendant led the severe abuse. He made the girl suffer from starvation by limiting food. He bullied the victim to such an extent that she had nowhere to escape," prosecutors said. "The crime's maliciousness is severe beyond comparison."

"We have to think about the agony and chagrin of a child who was deprived of her future by her parents," they said.

Wearing a dark suit, the defendant looked nervous with a tight expression, clenching his fists on his lap as prosecutors made their argument. "I'm really sorry," a crying Funato apologized in his final statement.

He closed his eyes, expressionless as he heard the prosecutors' recommended sentence.

Prosecutors have alleged Funato gave the girl tasks, including telling her to wake up at 4 a.m., and shouted at her and grew violent when she did not obey.

They also claim he failed to take her to the doctors, despite Yua throwing up repeatedly from the end of February last year, as he feared the abuse would be discovered. He "ran away so as not to confront the reality" out of "self-protection," they said.

Yua left behind written messages such as "Please forgive me" on a sheet of paper, which prosecutors regarded as pleas for her mistreatment to stop.

The girl weighed about 12 kilograms when she died, far less than the 20-kg average for her age, and had 170 injuries, according to the prosecutors.

Funato's defense team has challenged the prosecutors' timeline, arguing the defendant realized the child's life was in danger only a day before her death on March 2, 2018.

The defense lawyers added Funato did not completely neglect Yua as he sometimes fed her bananas, and "tried to become her father."

The stepfather has admitted most of the charges. The court will hand down its ruling on Oct 15.

"My disciplining was unsuccessful, and I started assaulting her as my anger grew. I am responsible for everything," he said Friday during questioning by his defense counsel in a lay judge trial.

He also defended himself at times that day by saying that his memory was too vague, when quizzed by prosecutors about details of the sequence of events.

Yua's 27-year-old mother Yuri, now divorced from Funato, received an eight-year sentence in September for parental neglect resulting in her death.

The ruling against her recognized she suffered psychological abuse by Funato, but added that she "was aware of the violence (against Yua) and allowed it." She has appealed the court decision.

At Funato's trial on Thursday, which she attended as a prosecutors' witness, she said, "There are people who can help me now. I don't want him to approach my child." The couple have a boy, born in 2016.

Yua had twice been taken into protective custody by a child welfare center in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan. Another center in Tokyo tried to check on her in February last year, but her mother refused access.

The high-profile abuse case has prompted Japan to revise laws, banning parents and guardians from physically punishing children and strengthening the ability of child welfare centers to intervene in cases where abuse is suspected.

